Asia Cup: ACC announces reserve day for India-Pakistan clash

COLOMBO: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a reserve day for the Super Four stage match between India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place on September 10 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. As per ACC, if adverse weather suspends play during the India and Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 1 from the point it was suspended.

In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day. Earlier, the Asia Cup final only had the reserve day, but the India and Pakistan match has been given an exception.

After against Pakistan, India's next scheduled match in the Super Four stage is versus Sri Lanka on September 12. The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target.

However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball. With rains also forecast in Colombo for the next week, the PCB, the official hosts of the tournament, were on board with plans to move the Colombo matches to Hambantota, but eventually, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sent a mail to the stakeholders stating that the matches would be played in Colombo as originally scheduled, according to ESPNcricinfo.

A rain threat hangs over the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, too, with up to 90 per cent chance of precipitation. If the weather clears up, India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could return to action after having missed the Nepal fixture for the birth of his child.