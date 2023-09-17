Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of records that tumbled as India decimate SL

Records tumbled as India prevailed over hosts Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the Asia Cup to lift the title after a gap of five years.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were shot out for a paltry 50, thanks to pacer Mohammed Siraj's magical six-wicket haul. In reply, India got the job done easily in 6.1 overs.

Here is a look at the records that were scripted during the match.