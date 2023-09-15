Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh pulls off an upset against India in a thriller

CHENNAI: Bangladesh has managed to pull off an upset against India in the last Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. The Bangla tigers won the match by a margin of six runs, bowling out India for 259.

Bangladesh bowlers made the contest, which is a dead rubber, an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Shubhman Gill's century (121) and Axar's 34-ball 42 went in vain.

Chasing Bangladesh's 265, India lost Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma early on. Resistance came in the form of Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel. But Bangladeshi bowlers proved to be too much for the Indian batters.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled exceptional spells to restrict India. With this win, Bangladesh can salvage pride as they thumped India, which will play Sri Lanka in the finals on September 17.