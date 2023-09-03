Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opts to bat against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Bangladesh has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the fourth league game of the Asia Cup 2023.



Winning the toss, Shakib Al Hasan said that he would want to put on a big total given the nature of the wicket.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (capt.), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi