Ashwin goes unsold in ILT20 auction

DUBAI: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 auction.

Ashwin, the only player with a six-figure base price of USD 120,000, did not feature in the accelerated auction either but could still make the cut as a wildcard signing.

Ashwin had registered for the UAE-based league after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League, a move that made him eligible to play in overseas franchise competitions.

He had made himself available for the entire season.