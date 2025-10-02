Begin typing your search...
Ashwin goes unsold in ILT20 auction
Ashwin had registered for the UAE-based league after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League, a move that made him eligible to play in overseas franchise competitions.
DUBAI: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 auction.
Ashwin, the only player with a six-figure base price of USD 120,000, did not feature in the accelerated auction either but could still make the cut as a wildcard signing.
He had made himself available for the entire season.
