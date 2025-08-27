Ashwin announces retirement from IPL, says time to become explorer of other leagues

CHENNAI: Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, bringing the curtains down on a 16-year-long association with the tournament within months of calling it quits from international cricket.

Ashwin made the announcement through a social media post.

"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted on X,

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he added.

The 38-year-old had retired from international cricket in December last year during the tour of Australia after a decorated career that saw him become India's second-highest wicket-taker (537) in Tests behind Anil Kumble (619).

In the IPL, he was one of the brightest minds to play the game, making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2009. His last appearance too came in the yellow jersey in IPL 2025, after rejoining CSK for Rs 9.75 crore following a decade-long gap.

Overall, he featured in 220 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with a highest of 50 and an average of 13.02.

Ashwin was an integral member of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and also turned out for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals during his career in the league.