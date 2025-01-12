As Chennaiyin FC falters, despair and anguish spreads among Supermachans at Marina Arena

CHENNAI: They were loud, boisterous, and exuberant. Their energy often lifted the team, catalysed the players, and pushed them to dig deeper to mine that last ounce of energy. Now, however, a decade after they began owning Stand E at the Marina Arena, home of the Chennaiyin FC, the SuperMachans have gone silent. An aching silence that echoes the anguish felt by the fans in Chennai and elsewhere, who are getting increasingly frustrated with the team and management.

For over 10 seasons in the Indian Super League (ISL), every time the Chennaiyin FC players walked out of the tunnel, they were met with unwavering cheers from right across the pitch where SuperMachans, the official fans of the club who have been the heart and soul of the club, stationed themselves. The banner bearing their name looks weathered and faded, perhaps a perfect metaphor for their mood.

The two-time ISL champions last won their silverware in the 2017-2018 season under Englishman John Gregory. Since then, the club’s journey has been marred by one disappointment after another. Chennaiyin closed out 2024 with a disappointing 4-2 defeat at home to arch rival Bengaluru FC, undone by defensive lapses. Most recent heartbreak came on Thursday when it squandered a two-goal lead, conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to Odisha FC in a 2-2 draw at home.

In theory, there is still time for Chennaiyin to regroup and mount a comeback. ‘Will they be able to?’ That is the question in the mind of every supporter. Many perceive a palpable lack of resilience that has plagued the team lately.

Head coach Owen Coyle seems focused on eking out a playoff finish, mirroring last year’s late scramble. A member of the SuperMachans supporters’ group told DT Next how Coyle repeatedly promised fans a playoff spot when discussing the club’s prospects. But the poor performances on the pitch make these promises ring hollow.

What has rankled the fans even more is their team suffering defeats in the derby matches against both Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC this season. In football, derbies are a matter of pride and honour, one where nothing less than absolute commitment is expected during those 90 minutes.

At a recent event organised for the club’s membership holders, Chennaiyin captain Ryan Edwards appeared surprised when fans brought up the significance of matches against Bengaluru and Kerala. “He didn’t know that games against Bengaluru and Kerala are derby matches for us. Edwards, a Liverpool fan, was surprised when we compared them with that of Liverpool vs Everton,” said Raghul Anthony, member of SuperMachans.

The disappointments have been particularly hard for the SuperMachans, the small band of believers who stood by the team right from the beginning though football as a sport had little footing in the State. Over the years, what began as a small group working hand-in-hand with Chennaiyin’s grassroots initiatives has grown into a strong, vibrant community.

It seems the team management has read the writing on the wall. The pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Odisha FC felt more like a damage-control effort. Addressing the media, Coyle emphasised the hard work of his backroom staff. But it didn’t help that the team lost the initial momentum and thus the chance to win the match – and the fans’ hearts.

The cracks are becoming harder to ignore. For Chennaiyin FC, the path forward must involve more than just promises of a playoff finish. The club needs to rebuild the trust and connection it has with its fans, especially those who have stood by it since day one. Anything less risks further alienation and a decline that no coach, however experienced, will be able to reverse.

A FAN'S LAMENT

As an ardent fan of Chennaiyin FC, who has been supporting the club since match 1 of season 1, it is painful to witness the club's decline over the past five years. We haven’t qualified for the finals in the last five seasons, and we’ve finished eighth three times in a row. Despite these struggles, I remained silent. We started well this season, but the performance gradually deteriorated, and unfortunately, there has been no noticeable improvement.

During a recent meet-and-greet with one of the players, I realised that some of the players wearing the badge are unaware of the club's history.

It is the responsibility of the coach and the club management to educate the players about the club’s history, who the primary rivals are, etc. The club needs true fans, not just casual supporters. They must understand that while anyone can support a team, being a fan means something deeper.

As a passionate fan, the players' performance directly affects my mindset. If they win, it brightens my day; but when they lose, it leaves me demoralised. Just as players feel triggered by critical banners, they should also recognise that those messages stem from fans’ deep frustration and emotional investment. I sincerely hope the team improves, and that we qualify for the playoffs at least.

- Ravi CR, member of the SuperMachans

Screenshots from SuperMachans’ social media sites expressing disappointment

• Promises after promises. It is all talks and no action whatsoever from Chennaiyin in recent times. Our defence has been sloppy. We shouldn't have let some of our players go. I’d say it is the fault of management. The club is giving lame excuses, which is frustrating. Social media is flooded with fans expressing their disappointment with the club and how it has treated us. I hope they notice it

- A Chennaiyin FC fan, who didn't want to be named