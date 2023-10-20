'As a family we could not be more fortunate' : Virat's sister reacts to his century

PUNE: As a century by Virat Kohli helped Team India continue their winning momentum at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, his sister Bhawna took to Instagram to give huge shoutout to him.

Team India registered their fourth victory in a row at the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune on Thursday.

Kohli made 103 not out with a six against spinner Nasum Ahmed, the shot also ending the match as India reached a target of 257 with more than eight overs to spare.

The star batter's 48th one-day international century left everyone elated. His fans and his family members left no stone unturned in celebrating his century.

Kohli's sister Bhawna took to Instagram to post, "Proud is a small word , for you are born to do this your hard work and undivided passion for this game has shown in each and every step of your way .I know as a family we could not be more fortunate to see your achievements at such an amazing level God bless you "













The batter's elder brother Vikas Kohli also heaped praises on him. Sharing a picture of Kohli from the winning moment, Vikas wrote, "Well done champ...proud of you."













His biggest cheerleader and his wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to his epic century with a special post. Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared an image of Virat from the match with a red heart emoji and a kiss face emoji. Isn't it adorable?













Virat also brought up his 26,000 international runs, becoming the fastest to do so, in just 567 innings, leaving behind Sachin (600 innings).In 511 matches and 567 innings, Virat has scored 26,026 runs at an average of 53.99 and a strike rate of over 79. He has scored 78 centuries and 134 fifties, with the best score of 254*. With this, he also overtook Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs) to become the fourth-leading run-scorer of all time in international cricket.

In 30 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,289 runs at an average of 53.70, with three centuries and eight fifties in 30 innings, with the best score of 107. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in WC history, with Sachin (2,278 runs) at the top. India will next be seen locking horns with New Zealand in Dharamshala.