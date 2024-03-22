"Arvind Kejriwal's family under house arrest," says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday has claimed that the family of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under "house arrest." The Delhi Minister arrived at the residence of the AAP chief and questioned why he was being restricted from meeting Arvind Kejriwal's family.

"I have come here to meet his family but they have been put under house arrest. Under which law am I being stopped from meeting his family?" Rai told reporters. He further said that Arvind Kejriwal has continuously worked for the people of Delhi. Rai was finally allowed to visit the family after getting permission.

Meanwhile, AAP workers gathered outside the AAP office and extended their support to the Delhi Chief Minister. Protestors have also gathered outside the AAP office in support of the Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that it is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the central government.

"It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that, after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said. She further said that the party had faith that the Supreme Court would protect democracy in the country.

"If this is not about damaging a level playing field, then what is it?...We hope that today as well, the Supreme Court will protect democracy in the country...BJP wants that Arvind Kejriwal should not be able to campaign in Lok Sabha elections...We are in touch with INDIA alliance leaders, they have expressed solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal," she added. A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. The Delhi CM will be produced at the Rouse Avenue court later in the day. AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasising that "truth had to prevail."

The INDIA bloc parties came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition. On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.