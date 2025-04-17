Arsenal ousts holders Madrid to advance to semis

MADRID: A dramatic 2-1 win against Real Madrid in a hostile Bernabeu secured the Gunners just a third Champions League semi-final - and a first since 2009 - after an impressive first-leg 3-0 win.

Bukayo Saka's saved early Panenka penalty and Kylian Mbappe's overruled spot-kick ensured the Gunners' progress wasn't without incident - but it was ultimately a win that will send a message to the rest of Europe.

Saka made up for his indiscretion with a second-half opener and, despite William Saliba gifting Vinicius Junior an equaliser soon after, the Gunners never looked in trouble as Paris St-Germain await, with Gabriel Martinelli securing the win late on.

"One of the best nights in my football career," said manager Mikel Arteta.

"We played against a team with the biggest history. It has been an inspiration for all of us on this competition.

"The history we have in this competition is so short. The third time in our history of what we have just done and we have to build on that.

"And now we have to continue to do that because I think we have some momentum now."

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, speaking to media, said: "Mentally, these Arsenal players are ready for the big time now.

"What a statement result and performance by Arsenal."

Inter knocks Bayern out to enter semis

Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard scored against his old club to help Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw against the German team on Wednesday, sending the Nerazzurri through to the Champions League semi-final 4-3 on aggregate.

It was Pavard’s first goal for Inter, after the France international joined from Bayern in 2023.

Harry Kane had leveled the quarterfinal early in the second half but Inter swiftly turned the game around with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Pavard on a blustery night in Milan.

Eric Dier headed in the equalizer on the night, in the 76th minute, to set up a nervy finale.

Inter will face Barcelona in the semifinals. It beat the same opponent in the final four in 2010 on its way to winning the Champions League and securing the treble under Jose Mourinho

Box:

Ancelotti's future uncertain after Madrid's quarters exit

Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti says he isn't certain about his coaching future following Real Madrid's quarter-final loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

The veteran Italian is the most successful coach in the history of the competition with five titles. Yet he was asked if Wednesday's 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium — which meant Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate — would be his last Champions League game with the Spanish powerhouse.

“I don't know. Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out,” he said. “The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year and the only thing I will do is thank the club. I don't care if my contract ends this year or next year.”

It was the first time since 2020 that Madrid has failed to reach the last four of the Champions League.

Ancelotti, who led Madrid to European titles in 2014, 2022 and '24, said he doesn't know whether he will be in charge of the club at the upcoming Club World Cup in June.