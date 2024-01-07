Arjun’s Super 10 powers Jaipur to 41-31 win over U Mumba

MUMBAI: Reigning champion Jaipur Pink Panthers continued its rich vein of form as it rode on skipper Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 to defeat U Mumba 41-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match in Mumbai. Arjun (17 raid points), Ankush (6 tackle points) and U Mumba’s Guman Singh (13 raid points) were the star performers of the game.

U Mumba, the home side, struggled to get going in the first half and relied heavily on Guman’s raiding. He scored 10 of U Mumba’s 13 points in the first 20 minutes as the defence managed just 1 tackle point. Jaipur was also shaky in defence but its 3-man raiding unit of Arjun, V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput came to its rescue.

A multi-point raid from Arjun produced the first ALL OUT of the game as Jaipur Pink Panthers took a 12-5 lead in the 7th minute. A few minutes later, Ajith struck and Jaipur had twice as many points as its opponents did at 18-9. Guman, U Mumba’s main hope, brought up his Super 10 in the 16th minute and also crossed the 300 raid points mark, but his side continued to trail by 9 points at the break.

Yet another multi-point raid from Arjun early in the second half saw him reach a Super 10 and become the first raider to cross 100 raid points this season. It took Jaipur 8 minutes into the second half to inflict an ALL OUT as Arjun’s 2-point raid and Reza Mirbagheri’s tackle put it in the driver’s seat.