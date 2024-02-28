Arjun eyes Olympics berth after bagging KIUG gold

GUWAHATI: Following a methodical performance at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi that helped Arjun Singh Cheema secure a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol, the 22-year-old rifle shooter has set his target on bagging a berth for Paris Olympics in July-August this year.

Currently third in the pecking order to represent India in the 10m Air Pistol, behind Sarabjot Singh and Varun Tomar, Cheema is vying to capitalise on the momentum gained here in Guwahati to make the cut.

Having featured in the Indian shooting team that won the 10m air pistol team gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, Arjun Singh Cheema expressed his determination. “My goal for this year has been the Paris Olympics and this victory at the Khelo India University Games gives me confidence ahead of the selections. Now my focus is on making the qualifying mark,” said Cheema, who represented Lovely Professional University.

Interestingly, Cheema finished fourth in the 10m Air Pistol in the previous edition of the Khelo India University Games held in Uttar Pradesh. However at the Kahilpara Shooting Range on Sunday, Cheema showed a marked improvement, displaying his resolve to top the field of shooters. Despite a seventh-place finish in the qualification rounds, Cheema showcased great mental aptitude to lead the finals from the first round and registered a total score of 242.5 to bag the top honours. The Asian Games gold medallist attributed the uptick in this performance, particularly since his Asian Games success, to different factors.

Cheema further emphasised on the support system he has which has helped him elevate his performance. “It is all about teamwork, it is not just me who is working hard, but also the support of my parents, friends, my sports psychologist, and the support from the government,” he said.