Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur stage comeback win over Puneri

JAIPUR: Jaipur Pink Panthers ended Puneri Paltan’s eight-match winning streak after defeating it 36-34 in Jaipur on Saturday. Puneri held a huge lead at 20-11 at the end of the first half, but the Panthers fought back and clinched a gripping victory in the end. Arjun Deshwal was the star for the Panthers with 16 points on the night.

Arjun picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers clinched the lead at 3-2 in the third minute. Puneri Paltan levelled the scores at 5-5, but Deshwal kept picking up raid points to propel the Panthers to a three-point lead at 9-6 in the 9th minute. However, the Puneri Paltan defence unit stood tall and kept its team in the game at 8-10 in the 12th minute. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh upped his game as the Pune side levelled the scores once again at 11-11 in the 16th minute. Pankaj Mohite pulled off a magnificent double-point raid in the 18th minute and helped the Puneri Paltan inch ahead at 14-11. Moments later, the Pune side inflicted an ALL OUT to extend its lead further. Puneri Paltan led comfortably at 20-11 at the end of the first half. The Panthers tackled Mohit Goyat in the opening minutes of the second half, but Shadloui picked up tackle points from the other end and kept Pune in the lead at 21-13 in the 25th minute. However, Arjun pulled off a SUPER RAID as the Panthers reduced the Pune side to just one member in the 29th minute. Moments later, the home side inflicted an ALL OUT and narrowed the gap between the two sides at 22-23. The Panthers rode on the momentum and clinched the lead at 24-23 soon after.

Bhavani Rajput effected a brilliant raid to take out Shadloui as the Panthers attained a decent lead at 28-23 in the 34th minute. Moments later, Arjun picked up a raid point and reduced the Pune side to just one member on the mat. The Panthers inflicted another ALL OUT soon after and led comfortably at 32-26. However, Puneri fought back and reduced the Panthers to just one member on the mat in the dying seconds of the game. But Bhavani Rajput held his nerve on the final raid of the game and took his team to a thrilling victory.

RESULTS: Jaipur Pink Panthers 36 bt Puneri Paltan 34; UP Yoddhas 37 lost to Bengal Warriors 42