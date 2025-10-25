Argentina's Kochi friendly match postponed, FIFA approval awaited: Minister

KOCHI: The Argentina football team and star player Lionel Messi will not be visiting Kerala next month as scheduled, the event's sponsor announced on Saturday.

Earlier, Anto Augustine, the sponsor of the proposed football match along with the state sports department, had announced that the Argentina team led by Messi would play a friendly match in Kochi on November 17.

However, Augustine announced on his Facebook page that the match will not take place next month.

"Considering the delay in receiving FIFA's permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window," Augustine wrote.

He said the match in Kerala will be held during the next international window, and the new date will be announced soon.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said that Argentina's visit to Kerala depends on FIFA's approval. He noted that Argentina had scheduled two matches in November--one in Angola and one in Kerala.

"They are playing in Angola, but no announcement has been made about the second match," he said.

"Even though the All India Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation recommended it, and we met FIFA's vice-president, the approval is still pending," he added.

The minister said all documents required for FIFA approval were submitted on Friday night.

"The match can still take place in this (planned) window if FIFA approval is received immediately. The sponsors probably meant that if it doesn't happen now, it will be held during the next international window," he said.

He added that inspections at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi are complete.

"Currently, the stadium uses halogen lights, which take time to turn on. We have issued a tender to replace them with new lights. Fire and safety audits are done, and only FIFA approval remains pending. We hope to get it by this week," he said.

Abdurahiman said FIFA can grant approval based on the current stadium arrangements.

"We were asked to submit some additional papers, which we have done. We expect approval at FIFA's next meeting," he said.

He explained that the Thiruvananthapuram stadium was rejected due to the rough field conditions. "Though the Kochi stadium is in good shape, a few minor issues have delayed FIFA's approval," he said.

The minister also mentioned that Messi could have visited Kerala alone, but the government preferred hosting a full Argentine team match. "A Messi roadshow would not benefit the sports sector, so we wanted the full team match. We do not view the delay negatively," he said.

He added that some people from Kerala had written to FIFA raising concerns about the stadium.

"AFA representatives visited and were satisfied with the facilities, but emails from certain individuals here caused delays. Our own people are behind blocking of the event," he said.

Earlier, AFA representatives had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi to assess the facilities.

The Argentina national team was expected to play a top international side in the friendly match in Kochi.