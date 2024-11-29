Argentina stays on top latest FIFA men world rankings

Begin typing your search...

    The top five teams - Argentina, France, Spain, England and Brazil - remained in their positions in the latest FIFA men's world ranking.

    GENEVA: The top five teams - Argentina, France, Spain, England and Brazil - remained in their positions in the latest FIFA men's world rankings on Thursday after 192 matches had been played in the latest international window.

    Teams from Asia, Oceania and South America were in action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications, while teams from Europe, Africa and North America played in continental tournaments during that period.

    Portugal (sixth) and the Netherlands (seventh) moved one spot up each at the expense of Belgium, which fell to eighth, while Italy remained ninth.

    Germany returned to the top 10, while Colombia dropped two spots down to 12th. Niger had the biggest move by ranks, up nine spots to 122nd.

