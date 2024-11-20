Begin typing your search...

    Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year

    Addressing a press conference here, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

    AuthorPTIPTI|20 Nov 2024 10:42 AM IST
    Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year
    X

    Lionel Messi (AP)

    THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Wednesday revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

    Addressing a press conference here, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

    "All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.

    keralaArgentina football teamSports Minister
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick