Argentina beats Colombia to win record-breaking Copa America title

MIAMI: Defending champion Argentina did the continental double and won its record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0, courtesy of an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez on Sunday.

The kickoff in Miami was delayed due to security concerns as fans without tickets attempted to breach the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium, a venue set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From the outset, the match brimmed with intensity, and even after regulation time elapsed, the two South American powerhouses remained deadlocked.

At the 112th-minute mark, with Messi and Di Maria already on the bench, substitute Leandro Paredes intercepted Kevin Castano's pass, swiftly playing it to the tournament's leading scorer, Martinez. Martinez, in turn, returned the ball to Paredes, who found Giovani Lo Celso. Lo Celso's precise through-ball to Martinez would have stirred millions worldwide to exhale with relief, leap for joy, and shed tears of happiness as Martinez's shot sailed past the onrushing Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, giving the lead for Argentina.

Throughout the match, Colombia posed occasional threats to the Argentine defense, yet Lisandro Martinez, Cuti Romero, and Emiliano Martinez remained resolute in their commitment. Their focus was unwavering as they strived to ensure a fitting farewell for Angel Di Maria, who played his last in Argentine colours on Sunday.

The truth is, this was written, it was this way," Di Maria said. "I dreamed it, I dreamed that I would arrive to the final and win it and retire in this way.

"I have so many beautiful feelings and I am eternally grateful to this generation and today I am leaving in this way with a title."

Lionel Messi seemed to hurt his ankle after picking up a knock from Santiago Arias in the first half but he ventured on through the pain until the 64th minute as Argentines bowed, their voices raised in fervent plea, “Messi, Messi,” echoed in unison reverently as the World Cup winning captain was forced to come off. In the moments that followed, pictures captured Messi with tears streaming down his face like a child overcome with emotion. Heartbeats faltered, to a point where even the stout-hearted succumbed to the night. For in Messi’s tears, this Argentine side that was introduced three years ago - rallied on, committed to its mission.

Argentina continued to grow in the latter stages of the contest, with its bench once again proving beneficial. Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi joined Messi as Argentina lifted the championship, moving them ahead of Uruguay after both teams had been tied for 15 titles before the final. The victory also ended Colombia's Nestor Lorenzo's 28-match unbeaten streak.

Ultimately, it feels like a full circle moment - a generation of young Argentines, inspired by Messi's journey through trials and tribulations, now reaping international honours. This team first triumphed in the same competition back in 2021, followed by success at the FIFA World Cup and the Finalissima, completing a remarkable cycle of achievement.