Archery World Cup: Jyothi, Parneet in semis

MADRID: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur stormed into their respective semifinals, while the mixed team stayed in contention for a bronze medal as India’s compound archers kept their campaign alive at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 here on Friday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi, the top seed, defeated Hazal Burun of Turkey 147-144, while seventh seed Parneet edged past Oznur Cure Girdi, also of Turkey, 142-141 to make the last four.

Both will face different opponents in the semifinals, giving India a chance to secure a double podium finish in the women’s individual compound event.

However, the men’s compound archers disappointed in the individual category.

Top seed Rishabh Yadav exited in the second round, losing 141-143 to Italy’s Michea Godano. Aman Saini and Priyansh also bowed out early.

In the mixed team event, the top-seeded Indian pair of Jyothi and Yadav, who had shattered the qualifying world record with a total of 1431 points on the opening day, fell short of expectations, losing to 12th-seeded Netherlands 152-155 in the semifinals.

They will now face El Salvador for the bronze medal on Saturday.

The Indian pair started strongly, dropping just one point to take the first end 39-38.

But an eight in the second end proved costly as the Netherlands bounced back to win the end by one point and level the scores at 77-all.

A flawless third end from the Dutch, shooting four Xs, gave them a two-point lead at 117-115.

Another wayward eight from India in the final end sealed their fate as the Dutch closed out the match 38-37.

Meanwhile, the recurve archers continued to disappoint.