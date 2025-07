Anush triumphs at Hofgeismar Open with Floriana

NEW DELHI: Indian dressage star Anush Agarwalla added another feather to his cap by securing first place at the Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open with an impressive 69.841 percent. Riding the elegant 7-year-old mare Floriana, this marks the pair’s first-ever win at S level.

This victory is particularly significant, as it is only the second time Anush and Floriana have competed at the S level.

Taking to social media, Anush shared his excitement: “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 2nd S ever and directly first win for Floriana and myself with 69.8%. Only 7 years old and what a potential for the future”

Speaking after the event, Anush added, "I’m incredibly proud of Floriana; this was only her second S competition and she handled it with maturity beyond her years. Winning here is a special moment for both of us. I want to sincerely thank Anna Scholermann for her constant guidance, training, and belief in us. This is just the beginning for Floriana, and I’m excited about what the future holds."

Last month, Agrawalla announced the retirement of his iconic horse, Sir Caramello, marking the close of a historic era for Indian equestrian sport. The duo etched their names in history at the Paris Olympics, where they became the first Indian rider-horse pair to compete in dressage on the Olympic stage.