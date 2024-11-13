Andre Russell to miss remaining three T20Is against England due to ankle injury

BARBADOS: Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the remaining three T20Is of the five-match series against England.

Russell hurt his ankle during the opening match of the series in Barbados and was sidelined for the second contest. The West Indies lost that match by seven wickets and now trail 2-0.

The Caribbean side will need to do without Russell for the three remaining matches as they attempt to stay alive in the series. All-rounder Shamar Springer has been drafted into the squad as his replacement.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph also returns to the 15-player squad for the final three matches, after he received a two-game suspension for an on-field incident during the third ODI against England. The return of Joseph will mean that Shamar Joseph has to make way for him.

The remainder of the T20I series will be held in St Lucia, with the third clash between the West Indies and England scheduled for Thursday.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.