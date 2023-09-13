Andre Adams to join New Zealand women's team as bowling coach

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday announced the signing of former all-rounder Andre Adams as women's team bowling coach for their upcoming tour of South Africa.

Adams will reacquaint himself with New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer later this month when the White Ferns embark on an eight-match white-ball tour (three ODIs followed by five T20Is) of South Africa.

Having represented New Zealand on 47 occasions and taken 10 wickets at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Adams will team up with Sawyer once again after the pair worked alongside each other previously in T20 franchise coaching roles.

Adams, who last toured with the team in 2017, has spent recent years making an impact across the ditch in his coaching roles with the Australian Men, New South Wales and the Men’s Sydney Sixers.

The 48-year-old represented the New Zealand 47 times (42 ODIs, four T20Is, one Test) and played a total of 173 first-class games across New Zealand and England.

He said he was relishing the opportunity to be back in the White Ferns group. "I had a wonderful experience with the team back in 2017 and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to work with this group again.

"There’s a few familiar faces that it’s been cool to reconnect with, as well as some younger players who I’ve actually worked with before during NZC talent pathways programmes. I’m looking forward to returning to South Africa and I hope to bring a lot to the group, and especially offer good support to the quicks," Adams said.

Women's head coach Sawyer has worked alongside Adams in T20 franchise coaching roles and was confident he would make a positive impact on the group.

"Andre's depth of experience as a former BLACKCAP and a high-level coach in New Zealand and Australia made him a really obvious choice for this tour. He brings great energy and more importantly a great skillset, particularly focussed on fast-bowling," said Sawyer.

New Zealand's tour of South Africa commences with the first ODI in Potchefstroom on September 24, with the T20I component of the tour starting on October 6.