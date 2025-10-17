Anahat Singh in Boston Open quarterfinals

NEW DELHI: Reigning women’s national champion Anahat Singh completed a fine win over American Charlotte Sze to progress to the quarterfinals of the Boston Open, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event.

The world No 45 and second seed defeated local challenger Sze 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 in the round-of-16 on Thursday after receiving a first-round bye.

The Delhi teenager will next meet Egyptian eighth seed Jana Swaify in the even taking place in Boston.