Begin typing your search...

    Anahat Singh in Boston Open quarterfinals

    The Delhi teenager will next meet Egyptian eighth seed Jana Swaify in the even taking place in Boston.

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Oct 2025 1:31 PM IST
    Anahat Singh in Boston Open quarterfinals
    X
    Anahat Singh 

    NEW DELHI: Reigning women’s national champion Anahat Singh completed a fine win over American Charlotte Sze to progress to the quarterfinals of the Boston Open, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event.

    The world No 45 and second seed defeated local challenger Sze 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 in the round-of-16 on Thursday after receiving a first-round bye.

    The Delhi teenager will next meet Egyptian eighth seed Jana Swaify in the even taking place in Boston.

    Anahat SinghTennis playerindian tennis player
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X