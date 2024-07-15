Begin typing your search...

Anahat, Bawa enter World Junior squash quarters

Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s National champion, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

ByPTIPTI|15 July 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-15 17:30:11.0  )
Anahat, Bawa enter World Junior squash quarters
X

Anahat Singh (ANI)

NEW DELHI: India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarterfinals respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s National champion, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

She will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Bawa moved to into the quarterfinals with a 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales of Argentina.

The Indian will meet Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern in the last-eight stage.

This is the first time two Indians are featuring in the quarterfinals of the competition in the same year.

Anahat Singh and Shaurya BawaWorld Junior squash quartersAkari Midorikawa
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick