Anahat, Bawa enter World Junior squash quarters

NEW DELHI: India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarterfinals respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s National champion, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

She will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Bawa moved to into the quarterfinals with a 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales of Argentina.

The Indian will meet Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern in the last-eight stage.

This is the first time two Indians are featuring in the quarterfinals of the competition in the same year.