"Amit is a versatile player, we wanted one Indian centre-back": Tamil Nadu Dragons coach Rein

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024-25 Hockey India League (HIL) season, Rein Van Eijk, the coach of Tamil Nadu Dragons, hailed the star Indian player Amit Rohidas as a "warrior" and a "versatile player.

He also talked about the reason why the franchise splurged Rs 48 lakh to get him. HIL will return after seven years, with the men's competition starting on December 28. On the next day, Soorma Hockey Club will be the first challenge Tamil Nadu Dragons encounter in Rourkela.

Speaking on Rohidas, who has made 200 appearances for India, Rein said that the franchise wanted an Indian centre-back atleast. "We are extremely excited to have Amit in our squad. I think Amit is a warrior, is a very versatile player. He gives us a lot of options and him being the number one rusher in the world, I think it will allow us to have a very good penalty corner defence and the way that we are planning, what we expect. I think there is going to be a lot of penalty corners, especially in the beginning stages of the tournament," said the coach.

"So, Amit is a big asset and I think we were very adamant on getting one Indian centre-back at least. The main strategy in the auction was built on communication and getting team players and Amit completely fits the profile that we were looking for. And my interactions with Amit so far have been nothing but amazing," he added.

Rein hailed Amit as a "humble guy" who could help develop a great culture within the team.

Speaking about another star centre-back, Netherlands' Jip Jansen, who secured the Paris Olympics gold medal with his team this year, Rein said that the team wanted a foreign and an Indian centre-back in the set-up and having one from his own country will help as both will be able to communicate in the language they share and get the game plan to the rest of the team as well.

"Jip being one of the most exciting players in the game of World Hockey at that position with these character traits is a blessing for us. Coming off a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, I think he is going to be a great asset for us. He has got a great aerial pass. His passing ability is exactly what we profiled for the position. And I am very happy that he is there and excited for him coming in," added the coach.

The coach said that the preparations for the competition were going on well. "I am very excited for the league to start. I am very happy to be joining such an ambitious franchise in such an amazing region. I think the league is going to be an amazing experience for all the players, for hockey around the world."

"Obviously, for myself as well. I think with the squad that we have assembled, I think we are able to do wonderful things. So, I think the excitement is immense and it is going to be a great experience," he added.

Speaking about players he wants to work with the most, Rein said that he has plenty of love for Indian culture and players so he would love to work with several Indian players and other overseas talent like Australia's Blake Gover, Tom Craig and Nathan Euphrams and UK's Thomas Sorsby, The Dutch coach is also optimistic that the league will help India become a formidable force in hockey once again and get an Olympic gold.

He also noted the more Indian hockey gains popularity, more easier it would become to get world-class infrastructure at a low cost. Speaking on the decline faced by Indian hockey before back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in 2020 and 2024, it said it was due to the fact that, "the infrastructure in India is a little bit more difficult to maintain and to keep up with the standards in world hockey.

The introduction of artificial turf has played a major role in that "So, there's a lot of good signs for Indian hockey. I think looking at the 2020 Olympics and also the Paris Olympics, all the players that were in the national team, all played Hockey India League between 2013 and 2017. So, if Hockey India is able to combine the current group of players, the current core group with the players that will be playing in the Hockey India League in the years to come, then the future looks bright, I have to say," he concluded.