Ambrish guides Don Bosco to victory over Nellai Nadar

CHENNAI: Captain RS Ambrish (125 off 111 balls, 14 fours, 4 sixes and 3/34) guided Don Bosco (Egmore) to a 36-run win over Nellai Nadar in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match at VB Nest here on Friday. In another match, left-arm pacer K Sanjay (4/48) picked up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, but his performance went in vain as PS Senior Secondary suffered a 78-run defeat at the hands of St. Bede’s.

St. Bede’s 271/9 in 50 overs (Prabanjan Surendardoss 59, KV Raaghav 88, Dev Arjun 26, K Sanjay 4/48) bt PS Senior Secondary 193/7 in 50 overs (S Ankith 41, Ashwath Raghavan 30, KN Tarun 40, Dev Arjun 4/46). Don Bosco (Egmore) 313/9 in 50 overs (RI Kingstein 32, RS Ambrish 125, D Alfred Jacob 54, S Srivatsan 31, Junaid Ameen 37) bt Nellai Nadar 277/9 in 50 overs (J Tamilselvan 70, Raj Jamie Walsh 48, E Krish 68, S Saran 34, RS Ambrish 3/34)