Aman Sehrawat wins bronze for India in 57 kg wrestling

PARIS: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games here on Friday.

India now have five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday.

Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third.

On Thursday, Aman had lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinal bout to set up a bronze-medal bout with Darian Cruz.