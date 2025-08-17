Alyssa Healy’s 137 powers Australia A to consolatory win over India A in final Women's ODI

BRISBANE: Star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy blazed away to an unbeaten 137 as Australia A picked up consolatory nine-wicket win in the inconsequential third women's ODI against India A here on Sunday.

India had already sealed the three-match series 2-0 after a two-wicket win in the second game on Friday, having also edged the opener by three wickets.

Opting to bat first, India rode on opener Shafali Verma’s 52 and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia’s 54-ball 42 to post 216 before being bowled out in 47.4 overs.

Australia A skipper Tahlia McGrath was the pick of the bowlers with 3/49 in eight overs.

Chasing 217, the spotlight belonged to Healy (137 not out off 84 balls), who made light work of the target, punishing the Indian bowlers to all parts of a ground named after her uncle and former Australian wicketkeeping great Ian Healy.

Blending brute power with trademark flair, the Australian national team captain, returning after foot and knee injuries, tore into the bowlers as she peppered the boundary 23 times and cleared it thrice, including a straight six to seal the game.

She was dropped twice -- on 7 and 49 -- and made full use of the reprieves, powering Australia to victory in just 27.5 overs

The keeper-batter found an able partner in Tahlia Wilson, who played with composure and fluency for her 59. The duo added 137 for the opening stand. Wilson eventually fell to Radha Yadav.

Earlier, Shafali was at her free-flowing best, striking a polished half-century studded with seven boundaries while Nandini Kashyap (28) played the supporting role. The duo gave India a steady start, adding 86 for the opening wicket.

But the introduction of McGrath turned the tide as she removed Shafali to spark a collapse that saw Kashyap and Tejal Hasabnis (1) depart in quick succession, leaving India wobbling at 89/3.

Though Yastika held the innings together with support from Raghvi Bisht (18) and Tanushree Sarkar (17), McGrath returned to break the resistance, having Yastika caught by Healy as India slumped again, eventually folding for a below-par total.

Brief Scores:

India A 216 all out in 47.4 overs (Shafali Verma 52, Yastika Bhatia 42; Tahlia McGrath 8/40)

Australia A 222/1 in 27.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 137 not out, Tahlia Wilson 59; Radha Yadav 1/46)