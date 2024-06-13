"All the best for next World Cup": Sreesanth backs USA over Pakistan for Super 8 spot

NEW DELHI: Former India speedster Sreesanth has backed USA ahead of the Babar Azam-led Pakistan to make the cut to the Super 8 in the T20 World Cup as he feels the co-hosts of the marquee event "deserve it".

Pakistan got a reprieve on Wednesday after arch-rivals India won the match against USA as this has kept up hopes of Azam-led team of making it to the next stage of the marquee event through the remaining spot from the group.

India clinched a hard-fought 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA. The victory took Rohit Sharma-led side to the Super-8 stage.

Pakistan's fate still hangs in the balance. The Men in Green need Ireland to do a favour to them by defeating the USA on Friday, which will take the qualification matter to net run rate. If the US prevail over Ireland, the Men in Green's campaign will conclude on a sour note though they will have one more match to play on Sunday.

But if luck favours Pakistan and they win over Ireland in their final game of the group stage, they could qualify to Super 8 with a better NRR.

The former Indian pacer feels it would be a miracle if Pakistan manage to qualify for the next stage.

"I don't think Pakistan is following the needed routine. They don't focus on their domestic leagues. All of their legends, like Wasim bhai (Akram) and even Waqar Younis, say they need to change the entire system. So that says where they are going wrong. I will only say this to Pakistan all the best for the next World Cup. If they come back from this position, it will be a miracle. I don't think it will be easy," Sreesanth, who features as an expert on 'Caught and Bold' programme told ANI.

Pakistan supporters will be keenly following the play at Florida stadium, where USA will take on Ireland. USA have won two of their three games - against Pakistan and Canada - displaying discipline, sharpness and skills.

Though India won the match, USA team put up a strong fight. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav held their composure to see off the game for the Men in Blue.

USA Captain Monank Patel, Nitish Kumar, Saurabh Nethralvakar and many other stars have left their mark on the field with some eye-catching performances.

Sreesanth feels that the co-hosts deserve to go into the next round and face the top sides to continue their fairytale story in the marquee event.

"One of the things about T20 World Cup is every team looks strong on paper. If we talk about planning and execution, the USA team prevailed because of their planning and execution in the past two years and they have worked hard. I want the USA team to play in the Top 8 because they deserve it. They have done more than enough justice to be a part of the Top 8," he added.

Pakistan will conclude their group stage on Sunday against Ireland at Florida.