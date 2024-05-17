All-rounder Shoaib Malik backs Babar-Rizwan as Pakistan openers for T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Amid the recent debate regarding Pakistan's opening pair in the T20 format, all-rounder Shoaib Malik wants to see the record-breaking duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan open for the Men in Green.

The T20 World Cup is just a fortnight away and out of 20 teams, Pakistan are the only team that hasn't announced its squad.

The last edition's finalists have continued to try out different combinations yet they ended up at the receiving end of criticism. Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been vocal about his concerns regarding the experimentation as well as the opening pair.

Ramiz questioned Saim Ayub's spot in the team, especially in the opening slot. Malik talked about Aybu's high-risk approach contributing to inconsistency and suggested a pair based on the situation of the game.

"Saim Ayub plays with high-risk and this kind of batter has less chance of being consistent. If there are high-scoring matches, Pakistan should open with Saim but if the matches are being played at a par score of 160 and 170, Babar-Rizwan should open," Malik told reporters as quoted from Geo News.

During Pakistan's five-match home T20I series against New Zealand last month, Ayub in four matches scored 52 runs at an average of 14.25 with 32 as his highest score in the series.

During the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Ireland, Ayub starred in the first match but overall struggled. In three matches he scored 65 runs at an average of 21.67 and a strike rate of 151.16.

With Ayub's dwindling form Babar and Rizwan once again established themselves as the most reliable batting duo for Pakistan. In the third T20I against Ireland, Babar forged a 139-run stand with Rizwan (56) for the second wicket.

Their partnership laid the foundation for Pakistan's success after Saim Ayub failed to provide an ideal start for the team. This marked the 10th-century partnership between the two Pakistan star batters in T20Is. They became the first pair to achieve the feat.

Their current form will certainly help Pakistan in their quest for World Cup glory. Malik is confident that Pakistan will walk into the tournament with confidence if they beat England in their upcoming four-match T20I series.

"The players are in good form as we won the series against Ireland recently. If we manage to beat England in the upcoming T20I series, the confidence would be more high," Malik stated.

Before heading for the marquee event in June, Pakistan's four-match T20I series will begin on May 22 at Headingley Carnegie and will conclude on May 30 at The Oval, London.