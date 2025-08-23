All India Buchi Babu tournament: Kushagra, Nitish slam tons on Day 2

CHENNAI: Riding on century from skipper Kumar Kushagra, Jharkhand scored 283 against Hyderabad on the second day of the second round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament here on a rain-curtailed day.

In reply, Hyderabad reached 223 for four at stumps with opener P Nitish Reddy scoring 106 (115b, 9x4, 3x6). He received good support from Rahul Radesh who remained unbeaten on 61 as the duo put on 125 runs for the second wicket.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 384/9 vs Maharashtra 105/2 in 24 overs (Prithvi Shaw 47 batting, Harshal Kate 31 batting)

Himachal Pradesh 144 vs Chhattisgarh – second day’s play washed out

Baroda 176 & 4/0 in 1 over vs Jammu & Kashmir 280 in 87.4 overs (Qamran Iqbal 81, Musaif Aijaz 80, Abid Mushtaq 49, Aryan Chavda 5/94)

Odisha 222 vs Indian Railways 138/6 in 48 overs (Kush Marathe 33, Eshaan Goyal 31, Sumit Sharma 3/65)

TNCA XI 414/8 vs Haryana – second day’s play washed out; Mumbai 266 in 88 overs (Suved Parkar 47, Harsh Aghav 33, Aakash Parkar 35, Himanshu Singh 59, Ishan Porel 4/37) vs Bengal 57/1 in 20 overs

Madhya Pradesh 230/9 in 90 overs (Rudransh Singh 63, Soham Patwardhan 108, Raghu Shivam Sharma 3/42) vs Punjab 137/2 in 33 overs (Harnoor Singh Pannu 45, Prabhsimran Singh 39)

Jharkhand 283 in 89.3 overs (Sharandeep Singh 34, Kumar Kushagra 103, Kumar Suraj 39, Robin Minz 31, Tanay Thyagarajan 4/75, Rohith Rayudu 4/69) vs Hyderabad 223/4 in 53 overs (P Nitish Reddy 106, Rahul Radesh 61 batting, Manishi 3/62).