All India Buchi Babu tournament: Indrajith, Andre Siddarth slam tons

CHENNAI: Riding on centuries from B Indrajith and C Andre Siddarth, TNCA President’s XI reached 384 for nine at the end of first day’s play against Maharashtra in the second round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament here on Friday.

Indrajith scored 104 (101b, 9x4), while Andre Siddarth contributed 111 (142b, 15x4, 4x6). Earlier, skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 76 and was involved in a 144-run partnership for the third wicket with Siddarth.