Begin typing your search...

    All India Buchi Babu tournament: Indrajith, Andre Siddarth slam tons

    Indrajith scored 104 (101b, 9x4), while Andre Siddarth contributed 111 (142b, 15x4, 4x6).

    AuthorMirudhula VellaisamyMirudhula Vellaisamy|22 Aug 2025 10:46 PM IST
    All India Buchi Babu tournament: Indrajith, Andre Siddarth slam tons
    X

    All India Buchi Babu tournament: Indrajith, Andre Siddarth slam tons

    CHENNAI: Riding on centuries from B Indrajith and C Andre Siddarth, TNCA President’s XI reached 384 for nine at the end of first day’s play against Maharashtra in the second round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament here on Friday.

    Indrajith scored 104 (101b, 9x4), while Andre Siddarth contributed 111 (142b, 15x4, 4x6). Earlier, skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 76 and was involved in a 144-run partnership for the third wicket with Siddarth.

    All India Buchi Babu tournament
    Mirudhula Vellaisamy

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X