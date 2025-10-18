Alireza’s Super 10 confirms Bengaluru Bulls top eight spot

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru Bulls confirmed their place in the top eight with a comprehensive 33-23 win against Dabang Delhi KC at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Alireza Mirzaian notched another Super 10, also registering the most raid points by an overseas player in a PKL Season.

The Bulls defenders also played their part with Sanjay registering four tackles, and Yogesh and Deepak bagging three tackles each.

Dabang Delhi took a three-point lead in the initial exchanges with Akshit Dhull and Mohit Deswal frontlining as the two raiders. Surjeet Singh marked the first tackle of the game, before Aashish Malik opened Bengaluru Bulls’ account and their captain followed it up with a tackle.

It was a sedate start between the two sides as they played to the Do-Or-Die strategy. The Bulls moved into the lead courtesy their defence registering a couple of tackles and Alireza Mirzaian also getting himself on the board. However, the Season 8 champions got themselves back on level terms with the score at 6-6 after ten minutes.

The Season 6 champions held an eight-point advantage heading into the final ten minutes of the game. They further stamped their authority with Alireza Mirzaian producing a Super Raid. Mohit Deswal did his best to keep Dabang Delhi in the game, but they soon conceded a second ALL OUT with Sanjay producing the goods again.

As a result, the Bulls held a fifteen-point lead with five minutes to go.