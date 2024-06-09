Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title

PARIS: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open title many thought he was destined to claim by edging a scrappy five-set final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Third seed Alcaraz won 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 on the Roland Garros clay.

He was below the level of confidence and consistency which enabled him to win his first two major finals - at the US Open in 2022 and last year’s Wimbledon.

But the 21-year-old came through to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. Clay was the surface which Alcaraz grew up playing on in his hometown of Murcia and the French Open, the event he dreamt of winning.

He instantly fell on his back – in a celebration akin to Rafael Nadal – when he took his first match point after four hours and 19 minutes with a forehand winner.

Fourth seed Zverev, who was looking to finally land his first Grand Slam title, presented a formidable opponent after a 12-match winning streak on the red dirt.

But the 27-year-old’s wait for the major title he has long been predicted to win continues after his second defeat in a Grand Slam final.