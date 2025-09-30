Alcaraz wins eighth title of season in Tokyo

TOKYO: World number one Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 at the Japan Open to win his eighth ATP title of the year in Tokyo.

Alcaraz, who showed no signs of an issue with his ankle after sustaining an injury in the opening round, broke for 5-4 and served out for the first set.

Fritz twice required treatment to his left thigh before returning for the second and Alcaraz seized the opportunity to pile on the pressure.

The American was broken twice and trailed 4-1 but did offer some resistance in the closing stages, chalking one of those off, but didn’t have enough to stop the six-time Grand Slam champion.

Since losing against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon in July, Alcaraz has won three successive ATP titles - the Cincinnati Open, US Open and Tokyo Open.

It is Alcaraz’s 67th win of the season as he closes in further on Sinner’s tally of 73 wins in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sinner is through to the final of the China Open in Beijing after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory against Alex de Minaur.

Sinner is seeking his second title at the event after winning in 2023. He lost last year’s final to Alcaraz.

Learner Tien will be on the other side of the net in Wednesday’s final after opponent Daniil Medvedev had to retire in the third set of their semi-final.

It is the first time the 19-year-old American has reached the final of an ATP Tour event.

Russian Medvedev won the opening set 7-5 but that scoreline was reversed as Tien fought back in the second.

Medvedev, who received a $42,500 fine for his behaviour at the US Open, struggled with cramp in the third and was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire after being warned for not giving his best effort.

“I’m giving my best efforts, I’m telling you,” Medvedev told the supervisor.

“Who are you to decide? Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? After the US Open, I’m trying to be good. This guy is doing that and I’m supposed to act good?”

World number 52 Tien was leading 4-0 in the decider when Medvedev retired.