Alcaraz springs Roland Garros title defence with win

PARIS: Carlos Alcaraz issued an early statement Monday that he remains the man to beat at Roland Garros.

The defending champion delivered a flashy first-round display to move past qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the clay-court major.

Alcaraz, who is aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the title in Paris since Rafael Nadal in 2019-20, has now won 16 of his 17 tour-level matches on clay this year.

“It was really, really solid,” said Alcaraz. “The first round of the tournament is never easy, coming here as the defending champion could be even tougher. But I just started pretty well, and kept my good pace during the whole match. I tried to be focused on my game, to get a good rhythm.

“I’m just really proud of my start here at Roland Garros, where I was really excited to play my first match this year.”

Alcaraz claimed ATP Masters 1000 titles in Monte-Carlo and Rome before reclaiming the No 2 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings a week ago. In Paris, the 22-year-old will continue his title defence in a second-round clash against Fabian Marozsan, with their Lexus ATP Head2Head series level at 1-1.

Ill Raducanu battles to win on French Open return

Emma Raducanu battled through illness to win on her French Open return and set up a second-round meeting with defending champion Iga Swiatek.

The British number two earned a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory against China’s Wang Xinyu, despite needing to see the doctor on court towards the end of the first set.

Raducanu, ranked 41st in the world, is making only her second appearance at Roland Garros after missing the past two tournaments with injury.

"I don't feel great, I was struggling from the start," she told after the match.

"I was flat but I'm happy to find a way."

The 22-year-old recovered to serve out the opener at the second attempt, but Wang - ranked two places lower - rediscovered her quality to level, partly fuelled by a disputed line-call in the 10th game.

Raducanu, who had her blood pressure taken on court, then left for a short break before the decider.

The 2021 US Open champion looked invigorated on her return and quickly moved a double break ahead.

The pair continued to trade breaks before Raducanu reasserted her authority - with the 17th break of the match - to secure a gruelling victory after two hours and 44 minutes.