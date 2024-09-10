Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup after early US Open exit

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz says he is fit and ready as he prepares to lead Spain in the group stage of tennis' Davis Cup later this week.

Spain will face Australia, the Czech Republic and France in a tough group, whose matches will be played in Valencia, reports Xinhua.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Alcaraz was asked about his fitness after a disappointing second-round exit at the US Open, which followed his wins at the French Open and Wimbledon, and an Olympic silver medal in August.

He admitted that, in New York, he had not managed to play "at the level that [he] would have liked," but added, "it is very difficult to perform at the level that you want every day, and you have to be prepared to accept things as they come."

Alcaraz said he had "lacked preparation after a very intense summer, with few days of rest, disconnection and training," while insisting that now he feels "good and motivated to play the Davis Cup at home."

"Mentally I am very eager and motivated to continue improving, and physically I have done a good job since I lost in New York to be at an optimal level to face the Davis Cup and what is coming," he continued.

Alcaraz revealed that after his US Open defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp, he had been spending time with other interests. "I had a few days to calm my mind. But we thought that the best thing was to go back to training and get physically fit," he noted.