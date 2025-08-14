Begin typing your search...

    Alcaraz reaches QFs in Cincinnati Open

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Aug 2025 10:53 PM IST
    Carlos Alcaraz (Reuters) 

    CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz sprinted into the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals Wednesday night with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Italian Luca Nardi.

    The World No. 2 won 13 of the first 14 points of the match and closed out the first set in just 27 minutes, making up for a late start to his feature night match, after the Centre Court schedule was impacted by an extended rain delay earlier in the day.

    It was a contrasting story in the second set, with Alcaraz trailing 2-4 before tallying four consecutive games to advance after 80 minutes. The 22-year-old won a lengthy, eight-deuce game at 4-4, during which Nardi double faulted on back-to-back points to allow the second seed to serve for the match.

    The Spaniard, who is seeded to meet World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final for the fourth consecutive tournament in which they have both featured, next plays ninth seed Andrey Rublev, who beat Francisco Comesana 6-2, 6-3 to avenge last year’s Wimbledon first-round loss to the Argentine. Rublev dropped six points behind his first serve and overwhelmed Comesana with his firepower to advance in 64 minutes.

    A 21-time tour-level titlist, Alcaraz is seeking his first Cincinnati crown. He reached the final in 2023 and held championship point before rival Novak Djokovic stormed back to lift the trophy.

    DTNEXT Bureau

