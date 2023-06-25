Alcaraz reaches 1st final on grass at Queen's Club C'ships

LONDON: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final on grass after beating American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships, here.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Alcaraz was broken in the opening game, but held his nerve to break back right away before breaking again in the eighth game and won the first set 6-3, Xinhua reported.

The top seed at the ATP 500 event seemed more confident in the second set, as he converted his only break point of this set in the third game and wrapped it up 6-4.

“I surprised myself honestly with the level that I’m playing right now,” said Alcaraz, whose previous match experience on grass were two Wimbledon appearances in the past two years.

“I came here just to get experience, to get out on court and practice and play with these kinds of players,” said Alcaraz, who reached the round of 16 at last year’s Wimbledon Championships. “I’m going to say it is good preparation for Wimbledon, but I didn’t expect at the beginning of the week that I’m gonna be in the final and playing at such a good level.”

Alcaraz will lock horns with Australian Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final as the seventh seed saw off second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 6-3, 7-6(2).