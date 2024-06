Akshadh’s ton guides Chengalpattu to victory

CHENNAI: B Akshadh Rao’s unbeaten 109 helped Chengalpattu earn a facile 98-run win over Ranipet in Group H of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament.

Batting first, Chengalpattu scored 235 for three with Akshadh scoring 109 not out (123b, 10x4). He received good support from AI Ashwin who contributed 61. In reply, Ranipet was restricted to 137 for nine.

Elsewhere, off-spinner MS Prajwol Nath took five for 15 to bowl Kanyakumari to an eight-wicket victory over Nagapattinam.

Brief scores: Venue: Erode (Group ‘A’): Thiruvallur 176/9 in 50 overs (S Gautam Anand 45, GU Bazil Agamed 3/28) bt Erode 164 in 47.4 overs (V Nitheesh 35, S Kiran Raj Yadav 3/31, S Sri Vishnu 3/35); Nilgiris 152 in 48.5 overs (Ishaan 61, S Tapeshwar 3/21, SJ Girish 3/17) lost to Trichy 155/8 in 34.5 overs (R Ovish 42, Saketh Gulshan 3/38, Ishaan 4/34)

Venue: Dindigul (Group ‘C’): Tirunelveli 149 in 49.5 overs (Jerome Adam 36, Kavi Muthumani 3/26, Srinithish 3/32) lost to Virudhunagar 150/6 in 31 overs (D Niranjan Veer 54, Abubacker Sidique 3/29); Tenkasi 69 in 43 overs lost to Dindigul 73/4 in 16.4 overs

Venue: Pudukkottai (Group ‘E’): Nagapattinam 47 in 26.3 overs (MS Prajwol Nath 5/15, CG Shree Hari 3/7) lost to Kanyakumari 48/2 in 12.3 overs; Pudukottai 180/6 in 50 overs (K Haswinth 55*, P Anirudh Krishnan 38) bt Ramanathapuram 106/3 in 50 overs (V Sujith 39*)

Venue: Ariyalur (Group ‘G’): Cuddalore 256/6 in 50 overs (AM Darnesh 59, M Pandiyan 58) bt Ariyalur 81/9 in 50 overs (G Akash 4/8); Salem 230/9 in 50 overs (S Pugal 63, A Mohamed Arfaaz 30, M Mohamed Saafir 33) bt Karur 193/9 in 50 overs (S Lakshith 51, Y Krishna Nihad 34, S Deepan Priyan 40)

Venue: Tiruvannamalai (Group ‘H’): Chengalpattu 235/3 in 50 overs (R Rishi 34, B Akshadh Rao 109*, AI Ashwin 61) bt Ranipet 137/9 in 50 overs (P Pranav Debjit 35); Tiruvannamalai 261/3 in 50 overs (S Lohith 126, R John Peter 50) bt Kallakurichi 112 in 48 overs (G Vigneshwaran 3/9)