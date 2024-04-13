Begin typing your search...

Akanksha goes down to Safy in squash quarters

The reigning National Games squash champion, Akanksha went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle that went down to the wire after she won the opening and third games.

ByAgenciesAgencies|12 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-12 23:30:37.0  )
India’s Akanksha Salunkhe

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI: India’s Akanksha Salunkhe, the top seed, was edged out 3-2 by Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, a USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event, at St Louis, Missouri (US), on Thursday.

