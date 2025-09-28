Ajith, Murali hog limelight
CHENNAI: Riding on D Ajith Kumar’s all-round performance, Scott Christian College, Nagercoil defeated Mar Ephraem College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandamby three wickets in the CSK-Kanyakumari DCA inter-college tournament.
After restricting Mar Ephraem College to 147 for nine with Ajith taking five for 30, Scott Christian College chased the target down with two balls to spare with M Prasanth remaining not out on 47, while Ajith contributed 35.
Elsewhere, skipper C Murali’s 144 helped Rohini College of Engineering & Technology, Anjugramam beat CSI Institute of Technology, Thovalai by 166 runs.
Brief scores: Vins Christian College of Engineering, Chunkankadai 66 in 15.5 overs (BS Sherjin Babi 3/5) lost to ST Hindu College, Nagercoil 66/3 in 5.5 overs (J Jenish 33); Mar Ephraem College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam 147/9 in 20 overs (P Akash 72, D Ajith Kumar 5/30) lost to Scott Christian College, Nagercoil 148/7 in 19.4 overs (D Ajith Kumar 35, M Prasanth 47*); Rohini College of Engineering & Technology, Anjugramam 269/4 in 20 overs (C Murali 144, S Sunil Pandian 38, R Rohan 45) bt CSI Institute of Technology, Thovalai 103 in 18.5 overs; White Memorial Nursing College, Marthandam 88 in 19 overs lost to Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology 89/3 in 10.1 overs; Narayana Guru College of Engineering 144/9 in 20 overs (M Arumugam 39, A Kelvin Raju 3/12, S Sajin Kumar 3/12) bt Scott Christian College, Nagercoil 94 in 20 overs