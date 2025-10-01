Ajith Kumar unveils Team Virage’s LMP3 car for Asian Le Mans; check out BTS training videos

CHENNAI: Actor and racer Ajith Kumar unveiled Team Virage’s No. 1 Ligier JS P325-Toyota LMP3 as he prepares for his debut in prototype racing in the 2025–26 Asian Le Mans Series. BTS videos of his practice laps were shared on Ajith Kumar Racing team's social media handles.

The prototype race car, built for endurance racing, will be shared with India’s first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, and a third driver yet to be announced.

The six-round series begins with a double-header on December 12-14 at Sepang, Malaysia, and continues with races at the Dubai Autodrome, and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Ajith, who returned to competitive racing this year after a 15-year break, made a mark in the Michelin 24H Series in Dubai with his Porsche 992 GT3 Cup, clinching third place in the 991 category.

He recently finished fourth at the Barcelona 24H Race and took third place in the AM class of the Michelin Creventic Porsche GT3 Cup (European Endurance Championship).