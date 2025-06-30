Ajith Kumar Racing team clinches first place at Spa GT3 Championship

CHENNAI: Fabien Duffieux and Mathieu Detry, part of Ajith Kumar Racing team, finished first in the prestigious CrowdStrike Spa GT3 Championship in the Pro-Am category.

Sharing the news on social media, Ajith Kumar Racing team praised the duo for their performance. "It was a very tough race, but what champions they are! Hearty congratulations to them," they added.

The actor's team began the year on a winning note, emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025.

The actor and his racing team then emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

He and his team followed it up with a third podium finish at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, where they secured second place

