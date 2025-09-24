Actor Ajith Kumar partners with Narain Karthikeyan for 2025 Asian Le Mans Series

CHENNAI: Actor and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar is all set to compete in the legendary Asian Le Mans Series in the upcoming season. Fans of the actor were overjoyed when the team announced a partnership with India's first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan for the race.

The collaboration will happen with Ajith Kumar Racing joining hands with Team Virage in the championship, which comprises three rounds at internationally renowned circuits including the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, the Dubai Autodrome and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The official announcement was made by Ajith Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra through a post on the social media platform X. It may be recalled that 'Ajith Kumar Racing', the racing company launched by the actor, has previously competed at events in Dubai and Belgium.