    Ajith finishes 15th after Race 1 at Portugal Sprint

    Ajith Kumar has maintained his momentum by qualifying for the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern European Series

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jan 2025 7:20 AM IST
    Ajith finishes 15th after Race 1 at Portugal Sprint
    Ajith Kumar (Instagram) 

    CHENNAI: After a podium finish in the Dubai 24H endurance race in the 992 category, Ajith Kumar has maintained his momentum by qualifying for the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern European Series at Portimao circuit in Portugal.

    Ajith recorded his best lap time of 1:49.13 during qualifying and finished 15th in the division after Race 1 with a timing of 1:22.59s.

    DTNEXT Bureau

