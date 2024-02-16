Ajinkya Rahane called back by Assam after being given out for obstructing the field

MUMBAI: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was given out for the first time in his sixteen-year professional career for blocking the field during the final league match of the Ranji Trophy at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.



However, he was suddenly brought back to bat after the opponent, Assam, withdrew the appeal.

The incident unfolded during the final over before tea, with Mumbai at 102 for 4 in response to Assam's 84 all-out. Rahane, batting on 18, drove a delivery from Assam debutant Dibakar Johri to mid-on and attempted a single. However, a miscommunication with his batting partner Shivam Dube led to a hesitant return to the crease, resulting in Rahane being hit by a throw from Assam captain Denish Das.

The Assam players swiftly appealed for obstructing the field, leading to Rahane's dismissal by the on-field umpire. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Assam opted to withdraw the appeal during the tea break, adhering to the cricketing laws that dictate the appeal must be retracted before the next ball is bowled.

Fortunately for Rahane, the withdrawal was accepted by the umpires during the break, allowing him to resume his innings after the temporary setback. Despite this stroke of fortune, Rahane failed to capitalise on his reprieve and was eventually dismissed for 22 runs off 69 balls.

Rahane's dismissal came at a critical juncture, with Mumbai seeking to revive their innings alongside Dube after a shaky start. Despite his valiant effort, Rahane's unimpressive Ranji season continued as he got dismissed at 22, underscoring the challenges he has faced with the bat. Shivam Dube notched up his fourth first-class hundred, second of the season, as Mumbai propelled to 133 runs lead in the first inning.

Earlier in the match, the Mumbai bowlers, led by the returning Shardul Thakur, bowled out Assam for a paltry total of 84 runs. Thakur's impressive figures of 6 for 21 played a pivotal role in dismantling the Assam batting lineup.

Despite the ups and downs, Mumbai's strong performance throughout the season has seen them emerge as leaders of Group B, with 30 points from four wins, one draw, and a loss. With a spot secured in the quarterfinals, Mumbai looks poised to continue their quest for Ranji Trophy glory as they navigate through the knockout stages.