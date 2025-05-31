Ajax appoints Liverpool assistant Heitinga as new coach

NETHERLANDS: John Heitinga has left his role as Liverpool's assistant boss to return to Dutch club Ajax as their head coach.

The former Netherlands defender made more than 200 appearances for Ajax before having spells as their reserve team boss and interim head coach.

The 41-year-old has rejoined the club on a two-year contract and will be assisted by another Ajax academy product, Marcel Keizer.

Heitinga succeeds Francesco Farioli, who left Ajax last week after his sole year in charge ended with an end-of-season collapse.

With seven games left Farioli's team were nine points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, but ended up finishing a point behind champions PSV Eindhoven.

That meant a third straight season without a trophy for Ajax, who have won the Dutch title a record 36 times.

"John is a good coach with enormous drive," said their technical director Alex Kroes.

"He is ambitious and has further developed himself over the past few years in the Premier League and Champions League.

"John knows the club well and we are convinced that he, together with Marcel, will help improve our players and build on the progress made since last summer."

Ajax won 14 of Heitinga's 22 games in charge at the end of the 2022-23 season to finish third in the Eredivisie.

Heitinga then spent 2023-24 as West Ham's first-team coach under David Moyes before joining Arne Slot at Liverpool last summer, and they helped the Reds win their second Premier League title in Slot's first season in charge.

"I am incredibly excited to start," said Heitinga, who also played for Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin.

"The last years in England have done me a lot of good. I'm ready to continue as a head coach and I'm honoured to be given that opportunity at Ajax."