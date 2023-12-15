AIFF sets new player rule for KSC

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation, on Thursday, decided to allow the participating clubs in the forthcoming Kalinga Super Cup, to be played in Odisha, to register up to six foreign participating players in the match-day squad.

The participating teams will also be allowed to start its matches with a maximum of six foreign players on the pitch. In case more than five foreign participating players are selected in the player selection list, then at least one of these players must hold the nationality of a Member Association of the Asian Football Confederation.

This decision has been taken in view of the fact that winners of the Kalinga Super Cup will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2 2024-25. As per the AFC club competitions regulations in the 2023-24 season, each participating club may select up to six foreign players, with one of them being from a country that is a Member Association of the AFC.

The Kalinga Super Cup is set to take place across two venues in Odisha and will commence on January 9, 2024. Both the Indian Super League and I-League clubs have been invited to take part, with the former getting direct entry.

Meanwhile, the I-League clubs will have to play the qualifiers to get into the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup, where 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four clubs each. The winners of each group will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final to be played on January 28, 2024.

The draw for the tournament will be held on December 18, 2023, at the Football House.