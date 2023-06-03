AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters’ appeal against Rs 4 crore fine

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday rejected Kerala Blasters FC’s appeal against the Rs 4 crore fine imposed on it for misconduct and abandonment of its Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 playoff match against Bengaluru FC.

The committee also rejected KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him. The ISL play-off match in Bengaluru on

March 3 sparked controversy as Kerala Blasters walked off the field claiming that Sunil Chhetri’s winning strike from an extra time freekick was not “legitimate”.

It claimed that referee Crystal John did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and that the players were not ready. By virtue of its extra-time lead, Bengaluru was declared 1-0 winner and advanced into the ISL semi-finals.

“The appeal of the appellant team is denied and that Kerala Blasters FC is instructed to pay the fine of Rs 4 crore imposed by the Disciplinary Committee,” the AIFF’s Appeal Committee stated in its decision.

On the appeal made by Vukomanovic, the Appeal Committee said: “This Committee holds that the appeal of the Appellant Coach is denied and that Ivan Vukomanovic is instructed to pay the fine of Rs 5 lakh and serve the suspension for 10 matches and the ban from being a part of the team dressing room and team bench, irrespective of the team he is contracted with.”