AIFF, FSDL agree on open tender process, ISL might start in December

NEW DELHI: The ongoing deadlock in Indian football appears to be nearing resolution, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) agreeing to conduct a “transparent tender” process for selecting a commercial partner to run the Indian Super League (ISL). The proposal was submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The agreement follows discussions earlier this week between the two bodies, as directed by the apex court. Both parties said the consensus was reached “in the larger public interest” and to ensure smooth conduct of the league.

As per the submission, the AIFF will initiate an open, competitive process by October 15, managed by an independent firm of repute, in line with national regulations and FIFA/AFC statutes. Subject to AFC approval, the new season could begin in December.

The move comes days after FIFA and AFC warned the AIFF of suspension if it failed to adopt a revised constitution by October 30. A ban would bar Indian clubs and national teams from international competition.

FSDL, which has managed the ISL since 2014 under a 15-year agreement, has waived its Right of First Negotiation and Match, and will issue a No Objection Certificate to the AIFF for the tender. It has also assured timely disbursal of rights fees, including the final tranche due in October–December.

To avoid disruption, both parties have proposed starting the 2025–26 season with the Super Cup or another domestic event under AIFF’s control, ensuring continuity for players, clubs, and stakeholders.